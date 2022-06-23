NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: No objection if Uddhav continues as CM - Nana Patole

The stir in the alliance has intensified after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement of quitting Agadi. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has said that there is no objection if Uddhav Thackeray remains the CM.

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:02 PM IST
