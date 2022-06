Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut's open challenge to the rebel MLAs

Challenging the rebel MLAs, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the time to talk is over and Shiv Sena will win the fight on the road.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

