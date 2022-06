Maharashtra Superfast: Rahul Patil to join Shinde faction!

Shiv Sena MLA Rahul Patil is likely to join the Eknath Shinde camp. This information has been given by the sources and at present it has not been confirmed by Shiv Sena party or Shinde faction.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

