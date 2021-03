Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari will fight in Nandigram?

Nandigram can also become the biggest match arena in West Bengal. Nandigram, which is considered to be the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari who came to BJP from the Trinamool Congress. Mamta Banerjee has also announced to contest from Nandigram and Suvendu Adhikari has claimed to defeat Mamta Banerjee by 50 thousand votes.