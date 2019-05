Mamata Banerjee loses cool as people shout 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who has accused the BJP of trying to create a divide between Bengalis and non-Benglis, once again lost her temper over a group of people shouting 'Jai Sri Ram' in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district on Thursday. Watch this video to know more.