Mamata Banerjee may visit farmers at Ghazipur border amid farmers' protest

TMC Chief or West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently on a 5-day visit to Delhi. During this, he met many veteran opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar. It is reported that on the last day of this tour i.e. on Friday, Mamta may reach the Ghazipur border amidst their demonstration to meet the farmers.