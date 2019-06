Mamata Banerjee's nephew compares chants for Ram, Kali to TRPs

Day after BJP Bengal came up with new slogan that they will say both 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Maha Kali' in the state, TMC's virtual number 2 MP Abhishek Banerjee has made a shocking remark. Virtually comparing Gods like TV shows, he said in a rally that due to Mamata Banerjee, Lord Ram's TRP is falling and Ma Kali's TRP Is increasing. Watch this video to know more.