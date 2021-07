Model Sagarika Shona accused of taking 'nude audition' after Raj Kundra's arrest

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the production of pornographic films and publishing them on the 'Hotshots' app. After his arrest, a statement of actress and model Sagarika Shona has again come into the limelight. In which she made many allegations against Raj Kundra.