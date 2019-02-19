हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: ED to question Robert Vadra on Money laundering scam

Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, has been summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday in connection with a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

Feb 19, 2019, 08:48 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Monring Breaking: Sushma Swaraj on 3 nation visit; reaches Spain

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close