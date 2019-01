Morning Breaking: Govt plea to return Ayodhya land could pave way for temple construction, says BJP

The BJP on Tuesday indicated that the Central government's plea in the Supreme Court to return excess land around the disputed site in Ayodhya to its original owners could pave the way for construction of Ram temple. The Modi government Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to return the "non-disputed" surplus land acquired around the disputed structure in Ayodhya to the original owners. Watch this video to know more.