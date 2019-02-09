हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: SC asks Mayawati to return public money spent on statues

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on February 8 asked Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati to deposit the public money spent on constructing her statues to the state exchequer.

Feb 09, 2019, 09:52 AM IST

