Mumbai live updates: Rains wreak havoc; rail, road, air traffic hit; schools, colleges closed

Mumbai continues to cripple under incessant rainfall, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavier showers in the city and suburbs on Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in central Maharashtra and Marathwada, said IMD. The MET Dept has issued a red alert and predicted torrential rains in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad over the next 24 hours as low pressure builds over the Bay of Bengal. Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges.

Sep 05, 2019, 08:54 AM IST

