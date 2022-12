videoDetails

Namaste India: Controversial statement of BJP MLA Dinesh Rawat in Barabanki, 'Rebellion with the party will be bulldozed'

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

An objectionable statement of BJP MLA has come to fore in UP's Barabanki. BJP MLA Dinesh Rawat said that we will send bulldozers to those who will contest elections against BJP candidates. Know in detail about the whole matter.