Namaste India: Ruckus for shutting down the chicken biryani shop in UP?

Clashes in two communities over Chicken Biryani shop in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Seeing the matter increasing, the police showed vigilance and the top officials immediately reached the spot and any kind of violence was stopped. According to the information, there was a chicken shop in front of HDFC Bank in Prem Nagar, Bareilly.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
Clashes in two communities over Chicken Biryani shop in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Seeing the matter increasing, the police showed vigilance and the top officials immediately reached the spot and any kind of violence was stopped. According to the information, there was a chicken shop in front of HDFC Bank in Prem Nagar, Bareilly.

