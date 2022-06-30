Namaste India: Will such studies remove the darkness of the society?

During the examination in Munger's DJ College, power supply to the entire college was disrupted leaving the examination hall in darkness. After this the students were forced to take the exam under the light of the mobile torch.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

