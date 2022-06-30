NewsVideos

Namaste India: Will such studies remove the darkness of the society?

During the examination in Munger's DJ College, power supply to the entire college was disrupted leaving the examination hall in darkness. After this the students were forced to take the exam under the light of the mobile torch.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
During the examination in Munger's DJ College, power supply to the entire college was disrupted leaving the examination hall in darkness. After this the students were forced to take the exam under the light of the mobile torch.

All Videos

Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update : Who gave training to the killers of Kanhaiyalal?
3:50
Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update : Who gave training to the killers of Kanhaiyalal?
Namaste India : Sharad Pawar also failed in front of Devendra Fadnavis's bet
4:53
Namaste India : Sharad Pawar also failed in front of Devendra Fadnavis's bet
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N first drive review: Can 'Big Daddy' ride India's SUV craze once again?
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N first drive review: Can 'Big Daddy' ride India's SUV craze once again?
BJP starts preparations to form government in Maharashtra
4:41
BJP starts preparations to form government in Maharashtra
30 जून तक कर लीजिए ये तीन काम, वरना होना पड़ेगा परेशान
1:0
30 जून तक कर लीजिए ये तीन काम, वरना होना पड़ेगा परेशान

Trending Videos

3:50
Kanhaiyalal Murder Case Update : Who gave training to the killers of Kanhaiyalal?
4:53
Namaste India : Sharad Pawar also failed in front of Devendra Fadnavis's bet
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N first drive review: Can 'Big Daddy' ride India's SUV craze once again?
4:41
BJP starts preparations to form government in Maharashtra
1:0
30 जून तक कर लीजिए ये तीन काम, वरना होना पड़ेगा परेशान
examination in Munger's DJ College,examination in Munger's DJ College with torch,munger university part 1 exam 2022,munger university exam,munger university exam 2022,munger university part 1 practical exam date,munger university syllabus,syllabus munger university,examination in Munger's DJ College news,examination in Munger's DJ College latest news,examination in Munger's DJ College updates,Bihar news,