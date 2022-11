News@11: Next 100 hours important for Delhi Police in Shraddha murder case, Aftab's remand increased

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

The next 100 hours are going to be crucial for Delhi Police in Shraddha murder case. Delhi Police has kept Aftab on remand for 4 more days. At the same time, Aftab's polygraph test can be done today.