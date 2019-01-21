हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News50: No alternative to PM Narendra Modi, says Prakash Javadekar

This segment of Zee News brings to you top news of this hour. Watch full video to know more.

Jan 21, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
Next
Video

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shows double standards at Mamata Banerjee's Mega Rally