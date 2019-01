Nirav Modi's Alibaug mansion being demolished after Bombay HC order

Authorities have started the demolition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's bungalow in Alibag area of Maharashtra. Nirav Modi, along with his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, has been accused of defrauding state-owned Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,700 crore. As per an India Today TV report, the Raigad district collectors' office has started demolishing Nirav Modi's bungalow after receiving the Bombay High Court order against the illegal structure.