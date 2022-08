Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav reaches Raj Bhavan for oath-taking

Tejashwi Yadav has reached Raj Bhavan. Tejashwi Yadav's mother Rabri Devi is also present in the Raj Bhavan. watch the ground Report.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

Tejashwi Yadav has reached Raj Bhavan. Tejashwi Yadav's mother Rabri Devi is also present in the Raj Bhavan. watch the ground Report.