Not aware of Bihar Minister Madan Sahni’s resignation: Jitan Manjhi

I am not aware of Bihar Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni’s resignation, said former Bihar chief minister, and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi on July 01. “I'm not aware of this (Bihar Minister Madan Sahni's resignation) but it's true that many administrative officers don't give preference (to leaders' words). I had earlier raised the issue in a joint meeting of MLAs,” said Majhi. Bihar Minister and Janta Dal (United) leader Madan Sahni on July 01 resigned from his ministerial post expressing displeasure over the high-handedness of the bureaucracy.