Operation Atiq given to IPS Abhishek Bharti

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Apart from two IPS and three DSPs, a team of 40 police constables will bring Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj. Police will reach Prayagraj in the night of March 27. On March 28, Mafia Atiq Ahmed will be produced in the MP-MLA court.