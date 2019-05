Opposition delegation to meet EC today over EVM-VVPAT tallying

A day after exit poll results predicted the BJP-led NDA returning to power, a delegation of 21 Opposition parties, along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, decided to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reiterate their demand of tallying Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) figures in a constituency if discrepancy is found at a booth. Watch this video to know more.