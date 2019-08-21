P Chidambaram remains untraceable, CBI team pays 3rd visit

A team of CBI and ED officials reached P Chidambaram's Delhi residence on Tuesday evening but returned after failing to find the former finance minister. Later on Tuesday night Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited his home again and pasted a notice outside his residence to appear before them within the next two hours. Now CBI team pays the third visit to P Chidambaram's home. P Chidambaram and his son Kartik Chidambaram are being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI in the INX Media case.