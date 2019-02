Pakistan has to be taken to task: Former Indian Army chief at WION Global Summit

Former Indian army chief General Bikram Singh along with G Parthasarathy, ex-Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Husain Haqqani, director of Hudson Institute, US, Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary and Micheal Kugelman, South Asia expert from the Wilson Centre got together for a panel discussion on "Uprooting state-sponsored terrorism: An imperative for peace in South Asia".