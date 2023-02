videoDetails

Parliament Session: Discussion On Motion Of Thanks Over Draupadi Murmu's Budget Speech To Take Place From 2 PM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

The motion of thanks regarding the address of President Draupadi Murmu will be discussed from 2 pm today. The proceedings of Lok Sabha have been adjourned amid heavy uproar and the proceedings will begin at 2 pm with the discussion on the motion of thanks.