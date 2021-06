Pashupati Paras: 1 person, 1 post policy in LJP; Chirag's stay on 3 posts is unconstitutional

In a special conversation with Zee News, LJP leader and Chirag Paswan's uncle Pashupati Paras said that nothing wrong has happened in the party. In our Lok Janshakti Party, there is a policy of one person, one post and it is against the constitution of the party to hold the lamp for three posts simultaneously.