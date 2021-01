PM: Assam is moving forward on the path of 'peace and progress'

In the program of allocation of land to the landless in Assam, PM Modi addressed the people of Assam and said that Assam is on the path of development. He also talked about how BJP is working on every important project. How Assam is moving forward on the path of peace and progress, BJP built Bhupen Hazarika Bridge there. Development is taking place in the field of education and health, and how the development work is being prepared there. The PM gave all this information in his address.