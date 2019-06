PM Modi pays tribute to Easter attack victims at St Anthony’s Church

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sri Lanka Sunday on the second leg of his first foreign visit after re-election last month to strengthen the bilateral ties with the island nation, reflecting the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Modi was received by his Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Bandaranaike International Airport here. Watch this video to know more.