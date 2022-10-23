हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya for Diwali Deepotsav
|
Updated:
Oct 23, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just reached Ayodhya today Sunday (23rd October) to take part in Deepotsav function. CM Yogi will also participate in the event.
×
All Videos
6:19
IND Vs PAK T20 WC: India beat Pakistan by four wickets
8:30
Diwali Deepotsav 2022: PM Modi will reach Ayodhya shortly | PM Modi | Ayodhya
6:10
Diwali Deepotsav 2022: Grand Diwali festival in Ayodhya, PM Modi will start Deepotsav
5:54
T20 World Cup 2022: Team India got the target of 160 runs
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Raichur
Trending Videos
6:19
IND Vs PAK T20 WC: India beat Pakistan by four wickets
8:30
Diwali Deepotsav 2022: PM Modi will reach Ayodhya shortly | PM Modi | Ayodhya
6:10
Diwali Deepotsav 2022: Grand Diwali festival in Ayodhya, PM Modi will start Deepotsav
5:54
T20 World Cup 2022: Team India got the target of 160 runs
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘padayatra’ from Raichur
#DiwaliDeepotsav2022 #PMModiInAyodhya #pmmodinews,