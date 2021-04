PM Modi to chair 3 high-level meeting amid oxygen crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wiil be holding 3 high-level meeting over covid-19 crisis in India. PM Modi likely to review oxygen supply manangement across the country and will be discussing ways to boost its availability as the second wave of coronavirus wrecks havoc in the country. Yesterday, the Delhi High Court slams central govt of its irresponsible behaviour towards the covid patients, later on the Supreme Court has also asked Centre to provide national plan over Covid-19 soonest.