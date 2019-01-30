हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi to inaugurate Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday dedicate to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi in Gujarat on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. Watch this video to know more.

Jan 30, 2019, 14:36 PM IST
