Political agitation is increasing in Bihar

Political agitation is increasing in Bihar. JDU can form the government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD by announcing breaking the alliance with BJP today. A meeting of the grand alliance is going on at the house of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. At the same time, JDU has also called a meeting of its MLAs and has also sought time to meet Governor Fagu Chauhan.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:47 PM IST

