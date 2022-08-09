Political agitation is increasing in Bihar
Political agitation is increasing in Bihar. JDU can form the government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD by announcing breaking the alliance with BJP today. A meeting of the grand alliance is going on at the house of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. At the same time, JDU has also called a meeting of its MLAs and has also sought time to meet Governor Fagu Chauhan.
