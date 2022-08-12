NewsVideos

Preeti Agarwal made a record by writing Sunderkand on rice

The name of Preeti Agarwal of Jhansi has been registered in the India Book of Records. Preeti Agarwal has registered this record by writing Sunderkand on rice. Earlier, Preeti had written Hanuman Chalisa on rice grains and presented it to UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath.

Aug 12, 2022
