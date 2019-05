Priyanka Gandhi Vadra faces protest at Pathankot roadshow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was campaigning in Punjab's Pathankot on Tuesday, was shown posters of the 1984 riots by a section of the Sikh community during her rally. Supporters were seen displaying 'hua toh hua' posters and shouting slogans in light of recent controversial remarks made by Congress overseas chief and Rahul Gandhi's guru Sam Pitroda.