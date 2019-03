Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 3-day 'Ganga-yatra' in Uttar Pradesh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi began her three-day-long Lok Sabha poll campaign from Prayagraj on Monday. During her tour, she will cover four districts of the state - Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Varanasi. Watch this video to know more.