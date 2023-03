videoDetails

Punjab Police's big statement: Amritpal Singh is still absconding

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

Punjab Police's big statement on Amritpal Singh has come to the fore. Punjab Police said that Amritpal Singh is absconding. 78 supporters of Amritpal Singh have been detained by the police. Police has recovered 9 weapons including 8 rifles.