Rahul Gandhi Launches Scathing Attack On Home Minister Amit Shah Over Bharat Jodo Yatra

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will end today. During the press conference in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul made a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah and said, 'If the situation in Kashmir is so good, then show it by walking on Lal Chowk'.