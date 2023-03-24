NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement to Mallikarjun Kharge

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is very angry about the propaganda. Regarding this, Rahul has said a big thing to the Congress President. Rahul said that, 'to help, he will say wipe his nose'.

