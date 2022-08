Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament wearing black clothes to protest

Many big Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, reached Parliament House wearing black clothes to protest. Priyanka Gandhi, who reached the Congress office, was also seen in black clothes.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

