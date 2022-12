videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Reaches Sadaiv Atal Smriti Sthal to Pay Homage to Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tributes to former prime ministers after concluding the Bharat Jodo Yatra. After paying tribute to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul always paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee by reaching Atal Smriti Sthal.