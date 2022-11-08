NewsVideos

Rajnath Singh wishes LK Advani on his birthday

|Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
Today is the birthday of senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. Many wishes are being given to him on the occasion of his birthday. On this occasion, Rajnath Singh also wished LK Advani a happy birthday.

All Videos

Dawood Ibrahim created riot cell, big disclosure in NIA chargesheet
3:48
Dawood Ibrahim created riot cell, big disclosure in NIA chargesheet
Chandra Grahan 2022: Great coincidence after 200 years on lunar eclipse
18:52
Chandra Grahan 2022: Great coincidence after 200 years on lunar eclipse
Former US president Donald Trump to make a big announcement on Nov 15
3:52
Former US president Donald Trump to make a big announcement on Nov 15
Pakistan: Imran Khan's long march date extended
2:32
Pakistan: Imran Khan's long march date extended
Desh Superfast: NIA's fresh raid on PFI bases
6:49
Desh Superfast: NIA's fresh raid on PFI bases

Trending Videos

3:48
Dawood Ibrahim created riot cell, big disclosure in NIA chargesheet
18:52
Chandra Grahan 2022: Great coincidence after 200 years on lunar eclipse
3:52
Former US president Donald Trump to make a big announcement on Nov 15
2:32
Pakistan: Imran Khan's long march date extended
6:49
Desh Superfast: NIA's fresh raid on PFI bases
lal krishna advani birthday,Lal Krishna Advani,LK Advani birthday,Advani birthday,LK Advani,pm modi wishes lal krishna advani on his birthday,modi wishes advani on birthday,lal krishna advani birthday wishes,happy birthday lal krishan advani,lk advanis birthday,LK Advani's Birthday,Advani,lal krishna advani 93rd birthday,L K Advani birthday,lal krishna advani 95 birthday,Birthday,modi meets lal krishna advani,pm modi on advani birthday,