videoDetails

Ram Mandir Trust releases Ayodhya's Temple Construction Video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

A video has surfaced of Ram temple construction work from Ayodhya. According to the video, stairs have been made to enter Ram temple and 75 percent of the temple construction work has been completed. The video has been released by Ram Mandir Trust. Watch the supernatural glimpse of Ram Mandir construction work in this video.