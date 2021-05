Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at Mamata Banerjee, "Didi's conduct is shameful and unfortunate"

Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at Mamata Banerjee, saying that PM Modi had called a DM meeting to share and discuss the good work being done against Corona. But Mamata Banerjee behaved in a very indecent manner during PM Modi's meeting. She wanted to spoil the entire meeting.