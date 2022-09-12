Reaction of Keshav Prasad Maurya on Gyanvapi decision today

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The court has ruled in favor of the five female Hindu parties. So on the decision of the court, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that all the people should respect the decision.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

