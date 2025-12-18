videoDetails

Red and blue bottles outside Kanpur homes: quirky solution to stray dogs!

The idea behind placing these bottles is surprisingly simple. People believe that stray dogs mistake the red or blue liquid for chemicals or danger There’s no official scientific backing that proves coloured water actually scares dogs long-term. Animal experts say dogs rely more on smell than sight, which means the colour alone may not be doing much. it’s cheap, easy, and viral. In areas struggling with rising stray dog populations, delayed sterilisation drives, and safety fears, people are turning to quick DIY solutions. One bottle, some food colouring, and place it outside done. to avoid permissions, complaints and waiting.