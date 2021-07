'Road report' from the last village of LoC

Watch the story of a village, where the road reached for the first time after 1947. This is the last village situated on the India-Pakistan border, 30 km from Baramulla. Since India's independence in 1947, the road has not reached here till now, but when 2 years of independence from Article 370 are being completed, then this village is seeing a road coming near it for the first time.