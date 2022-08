Sanjay Raut arrested, will appear in court today

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested late last night after a long interrogation in Maharashtra's Patra Chawl scam. He will be produced in court at 11:30 today.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested late last night after a long interrogation in Maharashtra's Patra Chawl scam. He will be produced in court at 11:30 today.