SC to hear Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar's plea challenging merger of 6 BSP MLAs in Congress today

The Supreme Court will hear the petition of BJP MLA Madan Dilawar challenging the Rajasthan High Court's decision of August 6 in which the HC had refused to stay the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker's decision to approve the merger of 6 BSP MLAs in the state in Congress.