Sharad Pawar was invited to VVIP section, not fifth row, clarifies Rashtrapati Bhavan

Days after controversy over NCP chief Sharad Pawar skipping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony due to seat allotment in the fifth row, the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday clarified that the senior politician was invited to the VVIP section not fifth row. Watch full video to know more.