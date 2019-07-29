Shashi Tharoor calls for fresh elections to decide Congress president; lauds Priyanka Gandhi

Asserting that “lack of clarity” over leadership following Rahul Gandhi’s resignation is hurting the Congress, senior leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the way forward for the party could be opening up all key posts, including the CWC membership, to fresh elections which would help legitimise the incoming set of leaders. He also backed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s assessment that a young leader would be more suitable to lead the Congress at this juncture. Tharoor said he hopes that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will throw her hat in the ring when the call for el